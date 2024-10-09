Market Rotation Propels Moat Stocks

Oct. 09, 2024 10:45 AM ETMOAT, SMOT, MGRO, MVAL
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
4.23K Followers
(20min)

Summary

  • Moat stocks surged 12% in Q3 as investors shifted from the Mag 7 to value-oriented sectors, driven by a dovish Fed stance.
  • The Moat Index outperformed the S&P 500, gaining 12.1% in Q3, supported by a rotation into undervalued sectors and easing monetary policy.
  • The SMID Moat Index saw a 2.3% gain in September, benefiting from strong stock selection and increased small-cap exposure.

Global communication network concept.

metamorworks

Moat stocks surged 12% in Q3 as investors rotated away from the Mag 7 and toward more value-oriented areas of the market.

In September, U.S. equity markets extended their gains, with the S&P 500 reaching new heights, buoyed by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
4.23K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: https://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MOAT--
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF
SMOT--
VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF
MGRO--
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat Growth ETF
MVAL--
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News