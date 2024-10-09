Buy 4 October Dividend Aristocrats & Watch 10

Summary

  • "Dividend Aristocrats... in the S&P500 Index… have raised their annual payouts every year for at least 25 consecutive years." -- Kiplinger.com/Investing.
  • 67 Aristocrats, screened as of October 7, 2024 represented all eleven Morningstar Sectors. Broker estimated-top-ten net-gains ranged 10.5%-20.13% topped-by Franklin & Target.
  • By yield, BEN topped-all Aristocrats. Top-ten Yields from KMB, HRL, SJM, KVUE, FRT, CVX, AMCR, TROW, O, & BEN, averaged 4.34%.
  • Aristocrats top ten, by broker-estimated target-prices, FRT, CVX, BEN SYY, GPC, PPG, WST, NUE, TGT, and BDX averaged 15.56%.
  • $5k invested on October 7 in the five top-yield, lowest-priced, Dogs of the Aristocrats showed 19.4% LESS net-gain than from $5k invested in-all top-ten. Big (higher-priced) October Aristocrats led the pack.
Studio shot of four adorable Dachshund with red bows

vauvau/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

As a supplement to this article, please note that Kiplinger has published an on-line slide-show detailing the latest 2024 S&P Dividend Aristocrats. The article, entitled The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, is by Dan

Fredrik Arnold is a retired quality service analyst sharing investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

