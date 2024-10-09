When you identify a company with the potential to make it really big in the long term, you feel an excitement that is hard to put into words. That's what I felt a few years ago when Mr. Market punished Uber
Uber: Assessing The Threat Posed By Tesla's Robotaxi
Summary
- I have been an Uber bull for quite some time. Interestingly, Tesla's upcoming robotaxi launch is the biggest long-term risk that I have so far identified for Uber.
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made his intentions clear, claiming that the EV maker will build a platform that shares the characteristics of Uber and Airbnb.
- Once Tesla starts producing Cybercabs aggressively, the company is likely to commercialize the robotaxi business in two distinct ways.
- Appearing on The Logan Bartlett Show on August 9, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi raised several concerns about Tesla's robotaxi business strategy.
- Uber is proactively partnering with automakers and self-driving platforms globally to counter Tesla's autonomous vehicle advancements. For now, this seems like the right strategy.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UBER either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.