Why French Debt Is Falling Out Of Favor

Oct. 09, 2024 12:20 PM ET
CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.82K Followers
(3min)

Summary

  • For the first time since 2007, French government bonds have higher yields than their Spanish equivalents.
  • When one includes private sector debt, the French debt burden is tied for first place in the Eurozone.
  • Further widening of spreads between French OATs and Germany Bunds is a possibility. This risks creating a debt spiral for France where increased financing costs lower economic activity, which in turn causes the debt ratios to rise further.

Flag of France

Ramberg

By Erik Norland

At a Glance

  • Over the past decade, France's total debt-to-GDP ratio has increased from 287% to 315%
  • France’s budget deficit is the second highest among the Eurozone countries

For the first time since 2007, French government bonds have higher yields than their Spanish equivalents. Why is it that French debt is falling out of favor with investors?

France has higher debt levels than almost anyone else in Europe and is accumulating new debt more quickly than most of its peers.

Rising Debt

Government debt in France comes to 106% of gross domestic product (GDP) – about the same as Belgium and Spain and less than Greece or Italy. However, when one includes private sector debt, the French debt burden is tied for first place in the Eurozone.

European Debt

Moreover, French debt has been on the rise in recent years whereas debt burdens elsewhere have been falling relative to national output. In Spain, for example, total debt-to-GDP has fallen from 311% to 232% over the course of the past ten years. In France, it has increased from 287% to 315% over the same period.

France Public Private debt

Part of the reason is that France is running large budget deficits equivalent to 5.5% of GDP – the second highest among the Eurozone countries. This means that France is accumulating new public debt faster than most of its peers. Additionally, since no political party is close to having a majority in the National Assembly, it is difficult for France to implement policies that would change the country’s fiscal trajectory.

Government Bond Yields

In the meantime, further widening of spreads between French OATs and Germany Bunds is a possibility. This risks creating a debt spiral for France where increased financing costs lower economic activity, which in turn causes the debt ratios to rise further.

France government bold yields

However, there is good news for France: the European Central Bank’s rate cuts will lower the cost of financing across the entire Euro area, including in the French Republic.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.82K Followers
As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group is where the world comes to manage risk. Comprised of four exchanges - CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX - we offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, helping businesses everywhere mitigate the myriad of risks they face in today's uncertain global economy. CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes also, offers exciting career opportunities in a variety of disciplines. We value being a good corporate citizen and take an active role in the communities where we work and live.Our Investor Relations page contains comprehensive investor relations information for CME Group shareholders. Take a closer look at CME Group's sponsorships with Saracens, the Blackhawks and others.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News