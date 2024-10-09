Back in May of this year, one bank that I was quite bullish on was appropriately named The Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK ). Fundamentally speaking, the institution worked attractive to me. Even throughout early 2024, management had achieved growth on both the top

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!