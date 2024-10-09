$20 Billion Club Strategy Series - Investment Policy

Summary

  • Investment policy is one of three major levers that plan sponsors can pull to impact the trajectory of their DB plans. It is used to instruct how plan sponsors want their plan assets allocated, and specifies what objectives and constraints guide this decision.
  • Since we began tracking this data in 2011, there's been a notable de-risking trend among large pension plan sponsors.
  • In 2023, the average asset allocation among club members consisted of roughly 45% return-seeking assets and 55% fixed income assets - a near reversal from a decade earlier.
  • In 2023, the average expected long-term return on assets for the $20 billion club rose for the first time since we began monitoring the group, with 63% of members increasing their ELTRA assumptions.

By Adam Field, FSA, EA

The $20 billion club is a group of pension plans near $20 billion and more in global pension liability. We have been reporting on this group since 2011, pointing out how and why the funded

