Rio Tinto Group (RIO) CEO Jakob Stausholm Hosts Acquisition of Arcadium Lithium Conference (Transcript)

Jakob Stausholm - Chief Executive

Paul Graves - CEO, Arcadium Lithium

Jakob Stausholm

Good morning to everyone in the UK and good evening to those of you joining from Australia. Thank you for tuning in.

Before we start, I like to acknowledge and pay my respects to all Traditional Owners and First Nations people who host our operations and Arcadium’s operations around the world. We are operating in a complex but exciting environment, full of opportunities. I am pleased to discuss one major opportunity today, Rio Tinto’s acquisition of Arcadium Lithium. We have learnt a lot about Arcadium -- about the Arcadium team in recent months. It is clear that we have complementary skills, shared values, and a shared belief in the potential that can be developed from the Arcadium portfolio.

I'm therefore delighted that the CEO of Arcadium, Paul Graves, is here with me today. I’d like to welcome Paul and his leadership team, and everyone at Arcadium, to the Rio Tinto family, where I believe we can make Arcadium and Paul’s vision a reality.

Over to you, Paul

Paul Graves

Thank you, Jakob. Good morning, everyone. I am thrilled to be here with Jakob and the Rio Tinto team. Our team at Arcadium have -- we've worked tirelessly to create a valuable lithium company and we have a very strong growth portfolio. As we run this business, we are always guided by making the right long-term decisions for our