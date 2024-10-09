Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) is undergoing a strong price trajectory that has sent shares from their peak price of $80/share down to $21.80/share as the stock is heavily swayed by this year’s presidential election. With a cash position of $344mm and
DJT May Hold Some Upside Risk Going Into The Election
Summary
- DJT shares have dropped from a high of $80 to $21.80, driven by election volatility and will likely be directionally driven by updates to the 2024 presidential election.
- The platform's growth is constrained by its political association, limiting user and advertiser base, but potential CTV integration could be a positive catalyst.
- DJT has $344mm in cash, no debt, and can sustain operations for ~5 years assuming a run rate of -$64mm. Potential political headwinds and limited advertiser interest may limit growth.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.