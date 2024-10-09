16 Years In Global Equity Markets Since The Global Financial Crisis

Summary

  • Global equity markets have risen many folds since the global financial crisis in 2008-2009, with the FTSE All World returning 216%, or an annualised return equivalent of 7.7% in US dollars.
  • Divergences in performance within regions can be observed between 2008-24: The FTSE USA gained an annualised return of 11.1% and the FTSE Developed 8.2% in US dollars, the latter benefiting from its high exposure to US equities. These contrast the lower annualised returns of 3.3% for emerging markets, 3.7% for the UK and 4.9% in Europe ex UK.
  • The US equity weight has increased from 41% in 2008, to more than three fifths of the market weight in the FTSE All World. The Japanese and UK weights have fallen the most over the last 16 years.
  • Post GFC was the era of the large caps, notably since about 2018, when their market share in the FTSE Total Cap Index increased by 3% to 89% from 86%.
  • Technology’s rapid rise has displaced traditional industries such as Energy,Financials and Basic Materials in the FTSE All World.

Abstract trading chart with big data and infographics. 3D Fintech concept background with glowing candle chart

da-kuk

By Sandrine Soubeyran & Sayad Reteos Baronyan, PhD

Global equity markets have risen many folds since the global financial crisis (GFC) in 2008-2009 and the Covid shock in 2020. As Chart 1 shows, the FTSE All World, which represents medium and large companies

