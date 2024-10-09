VUG: Why I Favor Cyclicals, Not The Mag 7, Into Year-End
Summary
- I have a hold rating on VUG due to its valuation and slowing EPS growth among mega-cap tech stocks.
- Despite a high 17.5% long-term EPS growth rate, VUG's PEG ratio of 1.8x is a bit elevated, making it less attractive.
- VUG's portfolio is tech-heavy, with Apple, Microsoft, and NVIDIA comprising over one-third, but it lacks exposure to Financials and Industrials - some of this year's winners.
- Seasonal trends favor bullish conditions into year-end, but ongoing earnings and price-action trends warrant caution.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.