Allied Gold: Aggressive Gold Production Plans Make The Stock Appealing

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Allied Gold's strong H2 cash flows are driven by high gold prices and substantial production, despite high AISC at the Agbaou mine.
  • The company's net profit for Q2 was $16.4M, with $8.3M attributable to shareholders, translating to an EPS of US$0.03/share.
  • Significant investments in the new Kurmuk mine and other projects are expected to boost gold production by 50% in the next two years.
  • Despite geopolitical risks and an "Africa discount," Allied Gold's potential to generate $600M in cash flow by 2027 makes it a compelling investment.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Africa shaped from golden glitter on black (series)

eyegelb

Introduction

Allied Gold (TSX:AAUC:CA) (OTCPK:AAUCF) is an Africa-focused gold producer, operating mines in Mali and Cote D’Ivoire while building a new large (and highly profitable) gold mine in Ethiopia. While Allied Gold will always trade at a discount due

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
22.01K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAUC.DB.U:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AAUC:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAUC:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAUC:CA
--
AAUCF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News