LiveRamp Is Undervalued With Long-Term Growth Prospects
Summary
- LiveRamp is undervalued with a 30% upside potential, benefiting from strong Big Tech partnerships and a shift towards personalized, digital marketing.
- Despite volatility in profitability, LiveRamp's advanced data connectivity and AI integration position it well for future growth.
- The company has notable partnerships with Google, AWS, and others, enhancing its data collaboration and marketing capabilities.
- Regulatory risks exist, but proactive investments in privacy and security measures bolster LiveRamp's long-term prospects.
