Rigel Pharma Remains Bullish, Growth Fueled By FDA-Approved Drugs, Strategic Partnerships
Summary
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals has surged 50.1% since my previous article, driven by successful execution, innovative portfolio, strategic partnerships, and pipeline progress.
- RIGL's FDA-approved drugs, Tavalisse, Rezlidhia, and Gavreto, are key revenue drivers. They have experienced significant sales growth and promise future contributions, particularly from Gavreto.
- The company’s international collaborations and ongoing clinical trials, especially for olutasidenib, indicate potential for new revenue streams and competitive IP in hematology and oncology.
- Despite recent price appreciation, I believe RIGL remains undervalued relative to peers.
- Strong revenue growth potential, efficient cost management, and good execution still justify a "Strong Buy" rating for RIGL.
