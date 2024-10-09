Amazon Is Setting Up For Another Earnings Beat

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader
(12min)

Summary

  • Amazon's Q3 EBIT guidance was lower than expected, but its EBIT is projected to grow by 18% YoY, which is quite strong given the firm's scale.
  • Amazon's Q2 FY2024 results showed strong growth in AWS and advertising, with a notable 39% jump in GAAP EPS, despite a revenue miss.
  • Wall Street's lowered forecasts create an opportunity for Amazon to exceed Q3 expectations, supported by robust FCF and margin expansion.
  • Based on my DCF model, despite the recent increase in WACC, AMZN is still undervalued by the market today by 20.5%.
  • Risks include potential macroeconomic challenges and management's guidance, but Amazon's cloud technology growth and undervaluation support maintaining a "Buy" rating.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Amazon fulfillment center building in Las Vegas

4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Intro & Thesis

Since I first initiated my coverage on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock here on Seeking Alpha, my ratings have fluctuated between "Buy" and "Hold", depending on market developments and my assessment of the company's nearest

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
10.64K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AMZN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMZN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMZN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMZN
--
AMZN:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News