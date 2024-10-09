I believe that Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) currently deserves a BUY rating, primarily due to the company's land value, especially on land that it is in the process of getting entitled. There are several reasons why Alico's stock is currently trading lower
Alico: A Post-Hurricane Buying Opportunity May Be Presenting Itself
Summary
- Alico has an abundance of asset value hidden away in the land that it owns.
- If Alico completes an entitlement of its 4,500 acres at its Corkscrew grove site then the company could see its net asset value increase from $32.01 to $51.13 per share.
- The upcoming uncertainty surrounding the impacts of Hurricane Milton on Florida may present investors with buying opportunities in the days and weeks ahead.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.