The market in 2024 has been a story of big winners and big losers. Sea (NYSE:SE) is one stock that is in the big winners' category: the Singapore-based internet conglomerate, often described as the Amazon (
Sea: There's Still Steam Left In This Rally, But Watch Some Key Risks
Summary
- Sea's stock has more than doubled in 2024 due to recovering gamer activity and rapid e-commerce growth in new markets like Brazil.
- There's further upside in the stock as Shoppee is poised to hit profitability in Q3, but several risks abound.
- Watch out for macro headwinds that may increase default ratios in the company's growing loan portfolio, and also slow down gamers' appetite to pay for in-game items.
- At a ~45x forward P/E ratio, Sea's valuation is also looking full. Keep holding here, but look out for a near-term exit point.
