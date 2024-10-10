Within the NFIB's Small Business Optimism report, the survey also provides a look into what firms are seeing as their biggest challenges each month. In September, inflation once again came in at top of mind with 23% of businesses reporting this as
Insurance Cost Concerns Surging
Summary
- In September, inflation once again came in at top of mind, with 23% of businesses reporting this as their biggest issue.
- Quality of labor and taxes were the two next most common concerns and the only others that single-handily accounted for double-digit shares.
- Taxes were the third most common response in September at 14%. That was up slightly from 13% the month prior.
