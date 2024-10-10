The US economy has been on a tear versus every other G20 economy over the last 10 years, and especially in the last few years. While high interest rates are slowing most other developed economies, the US has stayed relatively robust. This
Chart Of The Week: High Valuations - Good Or Bad?
Summary
- The US economy has been on a tear versus every other G20 economy over the last 10 years and especially in the last few years.
- When looking at global CAPE ratios (cyclically adjusted price earnings) we see US stocks at a new all-time high versus European stocks.
- The outperformance of US stocks over European stocks is nothing new, but it’s become increasingly exaggerated in the last few years.
