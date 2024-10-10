Maxeon Solar Technologies: Avoid On Weak Near-Term Outlook And Massive Dilution

Summary

  • Maxeon Solar's shares have plummeted 99% after weak industry conditions resulted in the recent requirement to restructure debt obligations and raise additional capital in a highly dilutive manner.
  • Since the end of Q2/2024, outstanding shares have increased by almost 2,500%.
  • Adding insult to injury, Maxeon Solar is currently precluded from importing modules from its factories in Mexico into the United States.
  • With the company now under Chinese control, chances to secure a DoE loan guarantee for its proposed new large-scale manufacturing facility in New Mexico have decreased considerably.
  • Given persistent operational challenges in combination with the recent change of control, investors should avoid the shares.
Engineer standing in solar power station looking sunrise

xijian

Shares of solar panel manufacturer Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. or "Maxeon Solar" (NASDAQ:MAXN) have lost 99% of their value after weak industry conditions resulted in the requirement to restructure the company's debt obligations and raise additional

