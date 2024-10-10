Fed Rate Cut Sparks Record Gold Price Amid Global Uncertainty

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
4.23K Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • The long-awaited first interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve was no doubt the focus of market participants during September.
  • With gold reaching fresh highs almost every month so far this year, it is not surprising that the mood at the well-attended Gold Forum Americas and Precious Metals Summit, both hosted each September in Colorado, was positive and upbeat.
  • Gold averaged a new record quarterly price in Q3 2024 of $2,474 per ounce. This compares with a Q3 2023 average of $1,927 per ounce and represents approximately a 100% margin expansion relative to Q3 2023.

Stairs concept the next step

Vertigo3d

Geopolitical unrest and a surprise 50 bps rate cut from the Fed propelled the gold sector in September.

Monthly gold market and economic insights from Imaru Casanova, Portfolio Manager, featuring her unique views on mining and gold's portfolio benefits.

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
4.23K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: https://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

About GLD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLD
--
IAU
--
SGOL
--
OUNZ
--
BAR
--
GLDM
--
AAAU
--
XAUUSD:CUR
--
IAUM
--
IGT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News