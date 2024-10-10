Residential Construction Backlogs - How Much Longer?

The residential construction sector is arguably the most critical component of the US economy. Despite its relatively small size, it is responsible for a large portion of the recessionary ebbs and flows.

More Business Cycle Research

If you found this article interesting, make sure to "follow me" for more Business Cycle research.

I often write about Leading Indicators of growth, employment, and inflation.

You can also watch Part I of my five-part video series on Business Cycles by clicking here.