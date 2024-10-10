Mongkol Onnuan

Arbor Realty (NYSE:ABR) provides bridge lending to apartment and single-family rental developers/owners. It is a regular business navigating its way through a difficult macro environment. Macro challenges are causing a higher-than-normal portion of ABR's loans to fail in some fashion, resulting in impairments or other losses. We believe the losses will be significant, yet contained, and that ABR will continue to occupy its lending niche in a reasonably successful manner.

ABR common stock looks okay, although fully priced, trading at a 16% premium to book value. Our main interest here is in the ABR preferreds which have current yields in excess of 8% and roughly 25% capital appreciation potential due to trading deeply below their $25 par values.

We believe the preferred discounts are largely related to an ongoing short seller attack, causing them to be viewed as much higher risk than fundamentals suggest.

This article will dig into Arbor Realty's fundamentals and forward outlook so as to discern preferred dividend coverage and the security of liquidation preferences. We will also investigate the prospectus language of the preferreds for change of control protections and other key features.

Brief Background

ABR has generally performed well, with the typical ups and downs one would expect of a cyclical company. During favorable economic environments, ABR's book value tends to rise over time, but there have been 3 notable dips.

2008 Financial Crisis Covid 2Q2024

Each of these were periods of time in which the macro environment resulted in a higher percentage of their counterparties defaulting on loans.

While ABR's book value is lower than 20 years ago, recall that mortgage REITs pay out essentially all of their earnings as dividends, which causes most mREITs to have lower book value than decades ago. Dividends, of course, contribute to total shareholder return, which has been decent for ABR at 249% on the 20-year chart.

The 2008 Financial Crisis was particularly rough on ABR for 2 reasons:

It was a specifically housing-related recession that hit ABR's lenders directly ABR had quite high leverage going into it

The 2020-2021 Covid related recession had a much smaller impact, with ABR swiftly recovering to higher book value.

In addition to not being a housing specific crash, ABR had significantly lower leverage in 2020 than it did in 2006. That leverage ratio remains at the lower level today.

With that history in mind, let us examine the forward challenges.

Challenges facing Arbor Realty today

In recent quarters, Arbor has marked a higher portion of its loans in higher risk categories, increased its credit loss provisions and seen more of its loans go delinquent.

From their 10-Q, allowance for credit losses increased to $239 million.

Delinquencies, measured as greater than 60 days past due, sit at $676 million.

These are real problems and the numbers are significant, but I believe the narrative being pushed by short sellers is quite misleading.

Any time a REIT encounters problems, fearmongers come out of the woodwork with short-and-distort reports. The pace of short-and-distort attacks has accelerated, resulting in normal business challenges being vilified as corruption or conspiracy. In some rare instances, that turns out to be correct.

The majority of the time, however, what is actually happening is that business involves risk and the loan impairments that ABR is experiencing are quite normal for the segment.

Certain companies operate in segments that involve a higher level of risk. ABR deals in high loan-to-value construction and improvement lending for apartments, single family rentals and affordable housing. As seen below, ABR's loans are mostly bridge loans with high-interest rates, fairly short durations and reasonably high loan-to-value at 79%.

ABR

There is a need for this sort of lending and ABR fills that niche.

I think there is a common misunderstanding that making "safe" loans is good business and that making higher risk loans is bad business. That is a false distinction. It is a matter of going in rates of return being appropriate for the risk level.

Higher risk loans come with higher interest rates, and as long as the rate of return is appropriate for the level of risk, that is good business.

High loan-to-value construction, mezzanine and capital improvement loans are underwritten with an understanding that some percentage of them will fail.

When the macro environment is favorable, a lower percentage than underwritten will fail and during challenging times, a higher than underwritten percentage will fail.

That brings us to 2 key questions we want to address:

Why are a higher-than-normal portion of the loans failing right now? How damaging will these loan failures be to the company?

Why delinquencies are higher

Multifamily development takes a significant amount of time, usually 2 years or more. This time delay incurs a certain risk in that at the time developments are started, the macro environment at the time of completion is unknown.

Most of the time, a developer's estimates of the future are good enough that developments are profitable, but in times of rapid change, actual results can differ wildly from underwriting.

2021 and 2022 were years of tremendous multifamily success. The cost of capital was extremely low, and high demand for apartments allowed landlords to raise rental rates as much as 20%. Times were great, and the then undersupplied environment sparked quite a bit of developer interest.

The projects were largely underwritten in a reasonable fashion. Using then current interest rates and reasonable rental rate assumptions, these developments mostly had spreads of +100 to +300 basis points.

Well, then the Fed went on the most rapid rate hiking schedule in modern history, which raised the cost of capital dramatically. Developments underwritten for 100 basis point spreads were suddenly underwater, and those written for 300 basis point spreads were just barely coming out ahead.

That is the risk inherent to doing business. As you can see below in ABR's 10-Q, most of the loans marked as "special mention" risk level were originated in 2021 and 2022.

ABR

Virtually all of the "doubtful" category comes from the $111 million doubtful underwritten in 2021.

These were not "bad loans" or poorly underwritten. It was a simple matter of not being able to see the future and rapid macro changes messing with the underwritten numbers. So, a portion of the loans originated in this timing window are now in various stages of struggling.

Damage to company

The principal balance of troubled loans is quite significant relative to company size. Approximately $1 billion in loans are past due compared to overall assets of about $14B.

It looks even larger relative to the common market cap of just over $3B.

Losses of $1B would be a huge hit to ABR, but I think the market is underestimating the extent to which "failed" loans can be recovered.

Recall that these loans are backed by collateral in the form of various types of residential real estate (mostly apartments and single-family homes). These asset types have generally held value since underwriting, such that original loan-to-value ratios should be mostly preserved. Perhaps on some assets in oversupplied areas, building values could have declined by perhaps 20% which takes them to roughly break even on the collateral.

Developers do not want to just forfeit their properties, so even if they cannot pay the loans on time, there is usually some way to work out a deal.

On the 2Q24 conference call, ABR discussed how they are handling the delinquent loans.

We also continue to make progress on approximately $1 billion of loans that are past due by either modifying these loans for closing and taking them into REO or bring in new sponsorship either consensually or simultaneously with the foreclosure. In addition, we have an extremely successful quarter given the recent decline in interest rates by generating $630 million of payoffs with $490 million of these loans being refinanced into fixed rate agency deals."

The so-called "modified" loans mostly involve ABR taking a small haircut on the interest rate in exchange for investment from a counterparty which makes the loan significantly more secure.

When they can't work out a deal, ABR can foreclose on the property and then sell the real estate. These are not vacant offices or some other dead assets. Apartments are valuable assets, with national occupancy rates being high and rental rates at roughly all-time highs.

ABR sold some of its REO at a slight gain.

In both cases (REO and modified loans), the outcome is certainly worse for ABR than if the loans had just performed, but it's not a wipe out either. In many cases, ABR's return on the asset is simply lower but still positive, and in others they are eating a small to moderate loss.

Thus, the $1B in delinquent loans is nowhere near a $1B loss.

Even in 2Q24, which was a rough quarter as ABR took impairments on troubled loans and raised credit loss provisions, earnings were still positive. GAAP earnings were $0.25 per share.

Forward outlook

In our view, ABR will muddle through the challenging loans originated in 2021. During this process, earnings will likely remain lower than normal but still positive.

Otherwise, ABR is just business as usual. Origination volume is coming back and there continue to be plentiful opportunities to make loans. It is a normal business operating in a decent segment. I don't anticipate wild success, but it looks entirely fine. In my opinion, ABR's forward outlook is about equal to that of most of the mortgage REIT sector.

The preferred opportunity

ABR's preferreds are trading as if they are particularly high risk. Ross Bowler earlier identified the anomaly in which ABR preferreds are trading at deep discounts while the common share price does not seem to reflect that risk.

It simply doesn't make sense that ABR preferreds traded like this.

While at the same time, the common traded like this.

Preferreds sit above the common in the capital stack, with preferential access to cashflows. In the event of liquidation, the preferreds have to be paid in full before the common gets anything.

So as addressed above, there are risks in Arbor's business, but those risks fall primarily on the common. ABR's $3B of equity serves as a cushion absorbing impact before preferreds lose liquidation preference.

I think the common is trading about right. It reflects both that ABR has traditionally been a good business and that it is presently facing headwinds.

The preferreds, however, seem wildly mispriced. All 3 ABR preferreds are trading below $20 against $25 par values.

That takes the current yield on Series D (ABR-D) to 8.17%, Series E (ABR-E) to 7.82% and Series F (ABR-F) to 8.05%.

At below $20 a share, each of these has greater than 25% capital appreciation potential as well. Given the declining interest rate environment, we think current yields will adjust closer to 6.5%, bringing the market prices of these preferreds closer to par.

The F series has a nice floating feature that kicks in on 10/30/26 in which rather than the fixed coupon of 6.25% (against par value of $25) it would pay SOFR plus 544 basis points.

I think many are viewing the floating feature as a risk because the Fed is expected to cut, but that fails to take into account how large of a spread the issue has over SOFR.

That would only be a step-down in dividend payment if SOFR got below 80 basis points. We view that as highly unlikely, as the "neutral" Fed Funds rate is most often cited as somewhere between 2% and 3.5%.

Thus, the Series F is likely looking at a substantially increased dividend starting in November 2026.

Risk level of ABR preferreds

The lowest risk preferreds are those attached to very large and low leverage companies. Think something along the lines of Public Storage preferreds.

ABR preferreds are clearly not that, but I don't think the risk is all that high either.

ABR has about $3B of equity underneath the preferreds and is continually issuing more common.

They have an agreement to issue more per the 10-K:

We have an equity distribution agreement with JMP Securities LLC ("JMP") where we may offer and sell up to 25,000,000 shares of our common stock in "At-The-Market" equity offerings through JMP by means of ordinary brokers' transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, or at negotiated prices. During 2023, we sold 13,113,296 shares of our common stock at an average price of $14.77 per share for net proceeds of $193.7 million. At December 31, 2023, we had 5,176,704 shares available under the agreement."

With a well-supported equity cushion underneath, the liquidation preference looks sturdy.

On the dividend side, preferred dividends are well covered by earnings. Recall that for REITs preferred dividends are subtracted before earnings to common, so that $0.25 of earnings is AFTER paying preferred dividends as seen in the 2nd quarter10-Q.

Preferred language protects shareholders

REIT preferreds often have significantly differing language when it comes to conversion rights and change of control provisions.

The language in ABR's preferred documents is favorable to shareholders.

"(a) Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control, each holder of shares of Series F Preferred Stock will have the right (unless, prior to the Change of Control Conversion Date, the Corporation has provided notice of its election to redeem some or all of the shares of Series F Preferred Stock held by such holder pursuant to Section 6, in which case such holder will have the right only with respect to shares of Series F Preferred Stock that are not called for redemption) to convert some or all of the Series F Preferred Stock held by such holder (the "Change of Control Conversion Right") on the Change of Control Conversion Date into a number of shares of Common Stock per share of Series F Preferred Stock (the "Common Stock Conversion Consideration") equal to the lesser of: (i) the quotient obtained by dividing (x) the sum of the $25.00 liquidation preference per share of Series F Preferred Stock plus the amount of any accumulated and unpaid dividends thereon to, but not including, the Change of Control Conversion Date (unless the Change of Control Conversion Date is after a Dividend Record Date and prior to the corresponding dividend payment date for the Series F Preferred Stock, in which case no additional amount for such accrued and unpaid dividends will be included in this sum) by (y) the Common Stock Price (as defined below) (such quotient, the "Conversion Rate"); and (ii) 2.655 (the "Share Cap"), subject to adjustments provided in Section 7(b) below."

Translating the legalese, upon a change of control, preferred shareholders can choose between $25 a share or $25 a share in common stock.

The bottom line

ABR preferreds are far too cheap for the current interest rate environment. We believe they will provide significant capital appreciation on top of the healthy current yield.