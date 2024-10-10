NNN REIT: Collect A 5% Yield From This REIT Powerhouse

Oct. 10, 2024 7:51 AM ETNNN REIT, Inc. (NNN) StockO, WPC
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
12.56K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • NNN REIT, Inc. is a well-managed REIT with a 99.3% lease rate, strong dividend coverage, and a history of dividend increases over 35 years.
  • The trust's portfolio is diversified with long-term leases, minimal short-term expirations, and a low dividend payout ratio of 68%, ensuring dividend safety and growth.
  • With an AFFO multiple of 14.3x and a 5% dividend yield, NNN is attractively valued compared to peers like Realty Income.
  • Potential risks include reliance on acquisitions for AFFO growth, but overall, NNN REIT is a solid buy for passive income investors.

REIT Real Estate Investment Housing Background

filo

NNN REIT, Inc. (National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN)) is a well-managed, retail-oriented real estate investment trust with considerable excess dividend coverage, a demonstrated history of dividend increases over a very long period of time, a staggered lease maturity schedule and

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
12.56K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NNN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NNN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on NNN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NNN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News