NNN REIT: Collect A 5% Yield From This REIT Powerhouse
Summary
- NNN REIT, Inc. is a well-managed REIT with a 99.3% lease rate, strong dividend coverage, and a history of dividend increases over 35 years.
- The trust's portfolio is diversified with long-term leases, minimal short-term expirations, and a low dividend payout ratio of 68%, ensuring dividend safety and growth.
- With an AFFO multiple of 14.3x and a 5% dividend yield, NNN is attractively valued compared to peers like Realty Income.
- Potential risks include reliance on acquisitions for AFFO growth, but overall, NNN REIT is a solid buy for passive income investors.
