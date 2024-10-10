FELG: Honest Growth ETF With No Edge Over Competitors

Summary

  • The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF is an actively managed fund aiming to outperform the Russell 1000 Growth Index.
  • The portfolio is heavily weighted in mega-cap companies and the information technology sector, with significant exposure to semiconductors and software.
  • FELG has underperformed its benchmark since inception but has shown better performance in shorter time frames, particularly in 2024.
  • Despite being a decent growth fund, FELG lacks a significant edge over larger competitors like IWF and SPYG.
FELG strategy

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG) is an actively managed ETF launched on 4/19/2007, classified in the "Large Growth" category by Fidelity and Morningstar. It has 88 holdings, a 30-day SEC yield of 0.65%, and an expense ratio of 0.18%. As described

