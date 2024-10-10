Soft U.S. Headline CPI Is Unlikely To Be Sufficient To Reanimate Expectations Of Another Large Fed Cut
Summary
- Given the pushback against Fed Chair Powell's 50 bp cut last month revealed in the FOMC minutes, it will take more than a soft headline CPI today to renew speculation of another large move.
- The PBOC's CNY500 bln swap facility for institutions to buy equities has formally been launched, and speculation ahead of Saturday's briefing by Finance Minister Lan helped lift Chinese stocks.
- The record increase in base pay in Japan in August did not translate to an increase in household spending.
