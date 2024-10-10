When WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW), previously known as WeightWatchers, made an interesting strategy pivot to embrace GLP-1 medications by acquiring the telehealth platform Sequence, I turned bearish on the company as I believed it would be difficult to
WW International: The Party Won't Last Long
Summary
- WW stock popped 38% on October 9 with the company revealing a new compounded semaglutide product to benefit from the current shortage of weight loss drugs in the market.
- The company has already started accepting orders for its compounded semaglutide product on its website.
- WW's new drug is priced at $129 for the first month and $189 a month thereafter, which is significantly cheaper than FDA-approved GLP-1 drugs.
- Although the new compounded semaglutide product has the potential to gain traction in the short term, investors should look at the bigger picture and avoid WW stock at any cost.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.