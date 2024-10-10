Investor Risk Aversion Eases, Though Lingers, In October

Summary

  • Risk aversion persists in October, but sentiment improves from September due to hopes for interest rate cuts and a better macro outlook.
  • Central bank policy boosts confidence, with the highest sentiment index since May 2021, despite political risks and high equity valuations weighing on returns.
  • Investors remain cautious, favoring defensive sectors like healthcare and utilities, while consumer discretionary remains least favored despite some sentiment improvement.
  • Bullish expectations for near-term performance in nine of 11 equity sectors, with basic materials, energy, and IT flipping to positive in October.

A risk-averse mood continues to cloud US stock market investor outlook for a fourth straight month, although overall risk sentiment has improved from September's 16-month low, according to the latest results from S&P Global's

