A risk-averse mood continues to cloud US stock market investor outlook for a fourth straight month, although overall risk sentiment has improved from September's 16-month low, according to the latest results from S&P Global's
Investor Risk Aversion Eases, Though Lingers, In October
Summary
- Risk aversion persists in October, but sentiment improves from September due to hopes for interest rate cuts and a better macro outlook.
- Central bank policy boosts confidence, with the highest sentiment index since May 2021, despite political risks and high equity valuations weighing on returns.
- Investors remain cautious, favoring defensive sectors like healthcare and utilities, while consumer discretionary remains least favored despite some sentiment improvement.
- Bullish expectations for near-term performance in nine of 11 equity sectors, with basic materials, energy, and IT flipping to positive in October.
