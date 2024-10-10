It's been more than half a year since I wrote my last coverage of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), labeled "Not Worth your Money At Today's Price." Microsoft's stock traded at close to 40x its Blended P/E valuation back then, prompting me
Microsoft: Setting My Eyes On $900 Share Price (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Microsoft Corporation has underperformed the broader market by 12% since my last coverage, but a recent pullback makes it more attractive.
- Microsoft has showcased a strong 2024 performance, supported by the OpenAI partnership and Azure growth.
- Azure's 29% YoY growth and expanding AI customer base position it as a key future growth driver, despite the business's higher CAPEX expected in FY25.
- Management expects double-digit top and bottom-line growth in FY25, supported by a boom in enterprise spending.
- The current stock pullback offers a long-term buying opportunity. I see $900/share by mid-2030 as the target price.
