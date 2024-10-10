BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) recently began its collaboration with Chewy (CHWY) in August 2024. I believe this partnership will enhance the company's growth prospects in the commerce segment, as they now have access
BARK: Ready To Bite Back
Summary
- A new partnership with Chewy gives BARK access to 20 million potential customers.
- Subscription orders dropped 6.5% in FY24 due to aggressive promotions attracting price-sensitive customers who leave after the promotion period ends.
- However management is now cutting promotions, which should improve margins, though I don’t expect immediate subscriber growth over the next quarters.
- BARK's profitability and cash flow are improving, with positive adjusted EBITDA expected in FY25.
- Despite mixed valuations and low insider buying activity, I maintain a buy rating due to better fundamentals and the recent partnership with Chewy.
