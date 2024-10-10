How Things Can Go Wrong - Or Right - For The Global Economy

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.07K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • The US economy continues to prove resilient despite the negative signals coming from some of the recent survey data.
  • China manages to return to annual growth rates in excess of 5%.
  • The tensions in the Middle East subside – or at least stabilise – and/or the war in Ukraine peacefully ends earlier than many expect.
  • Government bond yields trade with a greater fiscal risk premium, potentially implying wider spreads in Europe. That would add another layer of difficulty for the eurozone economy.

Metal globe resting on paper currency

Martin Barraud

By Carsten Brzeski & James Smith

The upside risk: Recession fears overblown

There are three obvious ways that our forecasts could be too pessimistic.

Firstly, the US economy continues to prove resilient despite the negative signals coming from some

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.07K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News