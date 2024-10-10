Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 10, 2024 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Julie Schneiderman - Senior Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs
Paul Levesque - President & CEO
Philippe Dubuc - SVP & CFO
John Leasure - Global Commercial Officer
Christian Marsolais - SVP & Chief Medical Officer
Conference Call Participants
Justin Walsh - JonesTrading
Andre Uddin - Research Capital
Carvey Leung - Cantor Fitzgerald
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Theratechnologies Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. We would like to remind everyone that all figures on this call are quoted in U.S. dollars. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session with analysts. Instructions will be provided at that time for you to queue up for questions.
Following the analyst Q&A session, investors wishing to submit a question may do so by clicking the Ask a Question link on the webcast platform. [Operator Instructions] I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today, Thursday, October 10, 2024 at 8.30 a.m. Eastern Time.
I will now turn the call over to Julie Schneiderman, Senior Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs at Theratechnologies. Julie, please go ahead.
Julie Schneiderman
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. On the call today will be Theratechnologies’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Paul Levesque; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Philippe Dubuc. During the Q&A session, they'll be joined by Dr. Christian Marsolais, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, and John Leasure, the company's Global Commercial Officer.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that remarks today contain forward-looking statements regarding the company's current and future plans, expectations, and intentions with respect to future events. Forward-looking statements
- Read more current THTX analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts