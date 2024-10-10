Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 10, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Julie Schneiderman - Senior Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs

Paul Levesque - President & CEO

Philippe Dubuc - SVP & CFO

John Leasure - Global Commercial Officer

Christian Marsolais - SVP & Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Justin Walsh - JonesTrading

Andre Uddin - Research Capital

Carvey Leung - Cantor Fitzgerald

Julie Schneiderman

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. On the call today will be Theratechnologies’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Paul Levesque; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Philippe Dubuc. During the Q&A session, they'll be joined by Dr. Christian Marsolais, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, and John Leasure, the company's Global Commercial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that remarks today contain forward-looking statements regarding the company's current and future plans, expectations, and intentions with respect to future events. Forward-looking statements