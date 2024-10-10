TimesSquare International Small Cap Strategy Commentary -- 3Q24

Performance
|
Annualized
|
3Q24
|
1YR
|
3YR
|
5YR
|
7YR
|
10YR
|
International Small Cap Composite (Gross)
|
8.27%
|
24.11%
|
-3.19%
|
3.89%
|
1.80%
|
5.95%
|
International Small Cap Composite (Net)
|
8.01%
|
22.90%
|
-4.15%
|
2.86%
|
0.80%
|
4.91%
|
MSCI EAFE® Small Cap (Net) Index
|
10.54%
|
23.48%
|
-0.36%
|
6.39%
|
4.16%
|
6.20%
|Please see the important performance and other related disclosures at the end of this Commentary, which are an integral part of this quarterly Commentary Newsletter.
The third quarter was even handed for global markets, with most equity or credit markets posting mid-to-high single digit returns. Measures of economic activity were stable, and energy prices receded, although heightened tensions in the Middle East began reversing that recently. Most central banks either began (U.S., U.K., Switzerland) or continued ('EU") cutting their policy rates, with the notable exception of Japan-though rates there remain a rounding error away from zero.
Within equities, developed markets showered greater rewards on smaller or value-oriented stocks, while the reverse was true in emerging markets. After a weak first half in 2024, beta was one of the strongest factors in global equities this quarter.
As our investment team meets with companies, reviews recent earnings reports, and surveys the global landscape, they note several investment dynamics that inform our positioning:
- As the U.S. Federal Reserve began to ease rates, companies gained greater certainty about the future costs of capital.
- That seems particularly beneficial for Information Technology, as many corporations begin to set their IT budgets for 2025. AI remains a dominant trend with many companies seeing greater risks of underspending and being left behind rivals.
- We do not see that happening widely yet for Industrials, where many companies also want to see the results of the presidential election before planning increased spending on capacity or automation. For instance, short-cycle industrial markets showed recent deterioration while longer-cycle markets linked to public infrastructure spending or various secular trends remained strong.
- In Japan, perhaps the most crucial short- to mid-term factors to consider is the interest rate set by Bank of Japan (BOJ) and its impact on the Yen:
- While the BOJ is not ignoring imported inflation (energy, food, raw materials, etc.), they view it as highly transitory. Domestic inflation (wages) is seen as more permanent.
- The recent rate hike led to a Yen appreciation, which allows the BOJ to assess how consumers are doing post recent wage increases.
- In Europe, the start of wage inflation and the ongoing reshoring/shift away from China and Russia are creating additional inflationary pressure.
- Within IT Services, we saw profit warnings throughout the second and third quarters. Many large projects were delayed, leading to cost-cutting measures.
- Among Industrials, strength persisted in longer-cycle end markets such as electrification, aerospace and defense, and infrastructure.
- The investment exodus from China continues, driven by economic or political considerations. We witness:
- Companies and investors shift more of their focus to other Asian markets with better forecasted growth or stability.
- Corporations move more production capacity closer to home.
- China's domestic stimulus plans aim to counteract some of that, though it is focused on internal activities.
- In a market with slower growth and fewer severe macroeconomic or thematic disruptions, companies with strong internal structures that can generate growth independently of GDP are more likely to be rewarded.
The International Small Cap Portfolio underperformed the MSCI EAFE Small Cap benchmark during the third quarter of 2024.
Regional Performance: Europe
The portfolio's holdings in Europe performed in line with the benchmark's regional return. There was relative strength in Finland and France and relative weakness in Spain and Italy. The portfolio's underweight position in Norway also added to the relative return.
In the Nordic region, Denmark-based Ringkjobing Landbobank offers both traditional banking services and financial advisory services. The company is among the most efficient banks in the world based on its cost/income ratio. Concerns arose about the negative impact on net income from declining interest rates, along with management revising down their original FY2024 soft guidance during the year. The share price of Ringkjobing declined -6%. We continued to build up our position in Konecranes (OTCPK:KNCRF), which jumped 33% this quarter. This Finland-based manufacturer of Industrial and Port Cranes and provider of services to both reported stellar second quarter results, reflecting the strong operational momentum and outlook across several verticals that Konecranes serves.
In Switzerland, contract development and manufacturing organization Siegfried Holding (OTCPK:SGFEF) added to gains from the prior quarter. Its two key businesses are: 1) Drug Substances, the ingredients used in drug therapies and 2) Drug Products, manufacturing drugs for pharmaceutical customers. The company announced positive 2H24 results and its share price rallied 30%.
The challenging environment for the steel market negatively impacted Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche (OTCPK:DNIYY), a major global plant and equipment supplier to the steel industry. The company's FY24 results fell short of expectations due to weakness in its steel-making division. However, its plant-making division continued to perform well, with strong margin expansion and a good order intake. Shares of Danieli fell -18%. Shares of Amplifon (OTCPK:AMFPF), a leading global hearing aid distributor, pulled back -19%. They reported a slower-than-expected recovery in the European market and accelerated conversion of U.S. franchisees. Management also highlighted expansion opportunities in the U.S. and China.
Regional Performance: Asia Pacific ex Japan and The Americas
Asia Pacific ex Japan was the portfolio's largest regional detractor due to the underweight position and stock selections. Holdings in the Americas, specifically Canada, also lagged the portfolio's overall performance.
In Hong Kong, we exited our position in the world's largest luggage maker, Samsonite (OTCPK:SMSOF), which declined -26% while it was held in the portfolio this quarter. The company's second quarter results were lackluster due to soft demand, leading to a downward revision of guidance. In Canada, Pason Systems (OTCQX:PSYTF), a designer and producer of sensors, instrumentation and data management systems used for drilling land rigs for oil and gas production, saw its share price decline by -26% following an inline second quarter. We anticipate the North American land drilling will remain near current levels in the remainder of 2024 before increasing in 2025 and beyond, with completions activity following a similar trajectory.
Regional Performance: Japan
Japan was the portfolio's best performing region helped by strong stock selections.
Within the Financials sector, Integral Corporation, an independent private equity management company and Rakuten Bank (OTCPK:RKUNY), Japan's leading digital bank, often exhibit inverse short-term price movements. While Integral's shares declined by -12%, Rakuten Bank's stock rose by 24%. Rakuten Bank once again reported impressive results, with significant account gains. Although our investment thesis for Rakuten Bank does not include a rate hike by the Bank of Japan, higher interest rates have positively impacted the bank. Conversely, higher interest rates are perceived to increase the cost of funding for a private equity firm like Integral, which tends to use leverage more than average. Although Integral Corporation's leverage is lower in reality, the share price was negatively impacted. We added to our position in Integral during this period of price weakness.
Within Information Technology, we continued to increase our position in Appier (OTCPK:APPIF), a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that utilizes artificial intelligence to power business decision-making. Appier's share price surged by 64% following the company's strong results, which included robust revenue and operating profit growth. On the other hand, we reduced our position in Simplex, a leading systems developer and business consultant. The company reported mixed quarterly results, characterized by solid sales growth and a healthy backlog but a slower-than-expected start to earnings. Shares of Simplex declined by -4%.
Within the Industrials sector, DMG MORI (OTCPK:MRSKF), a leading global manufacturer of high-end Computer Numerical Control machines, was the portfolio's largest detractor. CNC machines are used to control complex grinders, lathes, and mills that cut and shape a range of different parts, including critical airplane and automobile components. The company's operating profits fell slightly short of expectations, due to delayed shipments of finished machinery caused by the time required to obtain German export permits. Although management raised the full-year order guidance, its stock price slid -19%. Daiei Kankyo (OTCPK:DKCLF), a leading Japanese waste management company that offers a one-stop waste management service encompassing collection, intermediate treatment, recycling, and final disposal, was one of the top contributors to the portfolio. The company reported higher-than-expected net income and completed a share buyback, which boosted its share price by 29%.
Elsewhere, discount supermarket Kobe Bussan (OTCPK:KOBNF) reported a minor miss in its Q3 results but continued to see strong demand. Logistics costs are also improving due to increased efficiency. We trimmed our holdings as the stock rose 41%. Shares of Internet Initiative Japan (OTC:IIJIY), Japan's oldest and largest Internet Service Provider (ISP), rallied 44%. In the previous quarter, VMWare announced a significant price hike (3x-7x). Although IIJ indicated that they would pass the price increase to customers, there was uncertainty regarding potential delays. However, IIJ successfully implemented the price increase, resulting in better-than-expected outcomes. Management also raised guidance for the remainder of the year.
Conclusion
Heading into the last quarter of 2024, with most central banks easing the lending rates the next questions are "how far?" and "how fast?". Equally front of mind is the outcome of November's U.S. presidential election, which will reverberate across domestic and non-U.S. economies. With that dynamic economic backdrop, our focus remains on projecting growth potential for our investments relative to their valuations and finding where those meaningfully differ from market expectations. As always, we are available for any questions you might have.
|
