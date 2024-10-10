Investor sentiment has wobbled recently, but there’s still room for debate on whether the appetite for risk has peaked for this market cycle. Using a set of ETF pairs to gauge conditions shows that the strongest case for optimism resides
Mixed Signals Persist For Risk-On Sentiment Outlook
Summary
- The ratio for an aggressive mix of global assets vs. a conservative counterpart has rallied over the past several weeks and is close to the record high set in mid-July.
- The US bond market has enjoyed renewed strength recently, but a proxy for risk appetite in this space suggests the jury’s still out on whether fixed income is set for an extended bull run.
- The safe haven trade via utilities stocks relative to equities overall continues to signal a renewed appetite for defensive holdings.
