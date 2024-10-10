Bombardier: After Market Service And Defense Are Growth Levers

Nikola Lapenna profile picture
Nikola Lapenna
144 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Bombardier Inc. has improved their financial health and profitability, with Q3 revenues up to $2.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA rising 22%.
  • BDRBF delivered 39 business jets in the quarter, and entered the black on the bottom line, highlighting successful turnaround efforts.
  • Bombardier maintains a positive outlook, expecting $7.5 billion in 2024 revenues, supported by a $14.9 billion order backlog and net debt of $4.5 billion.
  • Despite macroeconomic risks, Bombardier's global expansion and focus on after market service and the defense industries position it well for continued success in the aerospace industry.

Bombardier facility in Mississauga, On, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Company Overview & Recent Results

Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B) (OTCQX:BDRBF) is a leader in the aerospace industry, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company is primarily known for manufacturing business jets, with its flagship Global, Challenger, and Learjet

This article was written by

Nikola Lapenna profile picture
Nikola Lapenna
144 Followers
With over three years of finance and consulting experience, Nikola is laser focused on finding value in North American public equities that don't have a ton of hype. His professional experience includes corporate credit risk analysis, consulting for government entities, and venture capital analysis in the med-tech space. An avid golf fan, Nikola enjoys picking stocks that need a "mulligan"; a sluggish quarter that sees market sentiment trend downward doesn't scare Nikola. Nikola is not a licensed financial advisor and nothing in his commentary here on Seeking Alpha should be regarded as advice. All of his opinions are his own, and not on behalf of any other entities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BBD.B:CA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BBD.B:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BBD.B:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BDRBF
--
BBD.B:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News