ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy Q3 2024 Commentary

By Dmitry Khaykin & Deepon Nag

Quality Companies Should Outperform Over Time

Market Overview

U.S. equities made strong gains in the third quarter, overcoming an economic growth scare that sent parts of the equity market into correction territory before a 50 basis point interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve induced a broad rally. The benchmark Russell 1000 Value Index gained 9.43% for the quarter, over 600 basis points ahead of its growth counterpart, led by the rate-sensitive utilities and real estate sectors, while weakness in China kept oil prices depressed, leaving energy as the only sector in the red.

The Strategy trailed the value index benchmark in the quarter partly due to our investment style, but also because of stock specific idiosyncrasies impacting several of our large holdings. The quarter's value rotation was driven by what we consider to be deeper value stocks as well as commodity-sensitive and cyclical areas of the market.

Our process lends itself towards high-quality, less commoditized and less cyclical stocks, which tend to lag in very strong markets as we have seen in recent quarters, although we believe investing in businesses with strong franchise characteristics leads to outperformance through cycles as higher-return businesses compound value at higher and more sustainable rates then deeper value peers. For example, since the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) in 2007, in the past 71 quarters, the value index has returned more than 500 basis points about one-third of the time (37%). During those periods, the Strategy has outperformed the benchmark 38% of the time.

However, in all other market environments, the Strategy outperformed the benchmark 62% of the time. The Russell 1000 Value Index has exceeded this 500 bps threshold in three of the last four quarters, a feat only matched during the furious rallies following the GFC in 2009 and 2010 and the impressive market bounce during COVID in late 2020 and early 2021 when vaccines were introduced. As a result, we expect that market returns will likely be more "normal" going forward, which should benefit our Strategy.

While the market environment clearly was a headwind in the third quarter, several of our large positions also faced challenging conditions, which negatively impacted results. In the information technology sector, Intel (INTC) has come under additional pressure due to continued softness in the company's core PC and server markets as well as concerns on the company's longer-term competitive position. While Intel's turnaround is not happening overnight, we are constructive on the outlook into 2025: the company's product positioning should be much improved and it should be positioned to gain market share in a cyclical upswing in which it has strong earnings power. A somewhat adverse spending environment due to AI myopia has weighed on shares, but we still think the market is undershipping PCs and general servers following a COVID normalization period that saw demand get pulled ahead and then languish as companies froze IT budgets. The installed base is now getting older, and we expect a strong refresh cycle into next year. The delay is actually beneficial to Intel, whose product positioning will be all the more improved. While our investment case is not predicated on an M&A transaction, and we believe one is unlikely, the expression of interest in the company speaks to the value of the assets, which we think still trade at a meaningful discount to fair value.

In a similar case of post-COVID market normalization, drug distributor McKesson (MCK) lowered profit guidance for its medical-surgical business twice during the period, most likely due to continued post-COVID headwinds as primary care sites are consuming less of its equipment, while its prescription technology solution segment is tied to volumes of certain high-value specialty drugs. We still believe McKesson's core pharma distribution business is very healthy, however, and it is ramping up its Optum contract in the second half of the year, while its most recent oncology practices acquisition should be accretive over the long term, enabling McKesson to continue delivering low-double-digit earnings growth without much economic sensitivity.

Despite these stock-specific headwinds, we're confident our portfolio continues to own high-quality franchises able to generate excess returns in various economic environments. Sherwin-Williams (SHW), for example, has seen its shares rise even while its end markets have not really recovered. As the Fed raised rates aggressively to combat inflation, existing homes turnover came to a halt. Turnover of existing housing stock is Sherwin-Williams's bread and butter business as homeowners typically paint as they are ready to sell and new owners repaint when they buy. Despite slow end market demand and because Sherwin-Williams is a best-in-class operator, it continues to execute well and gain share, taking advantage of some disarray among competitors, allowing it to hold on to pricing and benefit from some raw material deflation.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD) has also made strong contributions recently, delivering operationally and announcing a major offtake agreement for its NEOM green hydrogen project in June. Strong fundamentals for APD are shining through a soft Chinese industrial economy, and it continues to shore up the strength of its core industrial gases franchise, committing to not invest additional capital on big projects until they soak up existing capacity, putting a management structure in place to allow for more accountability and announcing board-initiated succession planning that will help built investor confidence for the future. The company is also tightening up its operational focus by divesting non-core assets and streamlining operations.

From a sector perspective, meanwhile, our utilities overweight was positive, with Edison International (EIX) our top individual contributor. The company reached a tentative deal to recoup $1.7 billion of wildfire and mudslide expenses in California, bolstering its balance sheet, increasing earnings and demonstrating the favorable regulatory environment in California, benefiting both Edison as well as Sempra (SRE), our largest utility holding. Another rate-sensitive area - real estate - was the second-best sector performer as rate cuts boosted valuations in this area. Our REITs underweight, however, was a headwind during the period.

Portfolio Positioning

While market volatility, driven largely by factor moves, was detrimental to short-term performance, it also created more opportunities than usual and portfolio activity was elevated as a result. We added four new names in the quarter and exited three.

Skepticism over the consumer has left some high-quality stocks with depressed valuations and allowed us to reduce our consumer discretionary underweight with the addition of O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) and Starbucks (SBUX). While we have been cautious on retailers for quite some time, auto parts retailer O'Reilly is a best-in-class, high-quality operator with high returns on invested capital and a solid history of consistent execution and sustainable share gain, and it enjoys rational competitive dynamics in the broader industry. In addition, auto parts retailing carries some counter-cyclicality as consumers tend to hold on to their cars longer, requiring more repair and maintenance, during softer economic environments. We think a high-quality franchise like O'Reilly trading at a reasonable valuation in an otherwise expensive market is worth our attention and we initiated a starter position.

Starbucks is an iconic global coffee roaster brand with a deep-rooted heritage of communal experience centered around coffee consumption. From the business standpoint, it offers attractive exposure to breakfast/morning food and beverage consumption, which tends to be stickier and more habitual. While the company has been going through a challenging period operationally, we think new CEO Brian Niccol brings enormous credibility supported by a long and successful career that includes impressive turnarounds at Taco Bell and Chipotle. Niccol's operational expertise gives us confidence he can improve the customer experience while restoring business profitability by taking Starbucks to its successful roots. We think the stock offers very good value for what the business is capable of on a normalized basis.

In IT, we bought Broadcom (AVGO) as we believe the company has a long runway for growth with its custom silicon business, which should be more durable and less volatile than other components within the AI food chain. We also believe the acquisition of VMware creates another opportunity for steady, subscription-based durable growth that is still in its early innings. We believe the stock has an attractive risk/reward profile given the reasonable visibility toward mid-teens EPS growth at a low-20s P/E multiple. We made room for Broadcom by exiting Lam Research, whose shares we believed priced in a full recovery, while we grew increasingly concerned that China exposure might create an air pocket.

In industrials, we trimmed Illinois Tool Works (ITW) and initiated a position in a similar high-quality diversified industrial franchise, Parker-Hannifin (PH), a motion and control technologies company with growing aerospace and defense exposure currently representing about 40% of the business. While both companies are high-quality diversified industrial franchises, the latter has been able to grow faster by pivoting toward a longer-cycle A&D business, yet its stock continues to trade at a discount relative to its peers. Among transports, we maintained our preference for less than truckload ('LTL') provider XPO, to which we added during the period. We funded the XPO addition first by trimming and ultimately exiting United Parcel Service (UPS). While UPS remains a high-quality business run by a competent management team, weak industry volumes, consumers shifting to lower-priced shipping options and industry overcapacity create less than optimal pricing dynamics. In addition, as a union shop, UPS operates in a fiercely competitive industry, while two of its main competitors, FedEx (FDX) and Amazon.com (AMZN), operate with a non-union labor force, putting UPS at a cost disadvantage, at least when it comes to labor. UPS's undemanding valuation notwithstanding, we think a healthier industry structure and better pricing dynamics make XPO a better longer-term investment.

Outlook

While the macroeconomic backdrop remains soft as consumers are pinched by stubbornly high inflation and industrial activity remains depressed, the market's strong performance over the past 12 months clearly anticipates a re-acceleration in economic activity driven by monetary easing in the U.S. and abroad. Although we remain macro aware, we are also careful not to make macro bets and instead believe that volatile markets create dislocations between stock prices and underlying franchise values that provide opportunities for active, fundamentally focused long-term value investors. While we are monitoring major developments such as the U.S. election, the evolving employment picture, and geopolitics, to name a few, we are ultimately more concerned with value creation potential at the company level, and recent breathtaking market performance driven by momentum stocks has been creating attractive entry points in the types of high-quality companies we prefer. In a historically crowded and fairly narrow market, we've attempted to remain diversified with exposure to these high-quality defensible franchises, which we believe will do well over the medium and longer term, regardless of whether the economy improves or softens.

Portfolio Highlights

The ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Value Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had positive contributions from nine of the 11 sectors in which it was invested for the quarter. The financials, industrials and utilities sectors contributed the most, while the IT and energy sectors were the detractors.

On a relative basis, overall stock selection and sector allocation effects detracted from performance. In particular, stock selection in the health care, IT financials and communication services sectors weighed on relative returns. Conversely, stock selection in the materials sector and a utilities overweight were beneficial.

On an individual stock basis, the largest contributors were Edison International, Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams, American Express (AXP) and Sempra. Positions in Intel, McKesson, Charles Schwab (SCHW), Microchip Technology (MCHP) and ConocoPhillips (COP) were the main detractors.

In addition to portfolio activity discussed above, during the quarter we exited Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), in the consumer staples sector.

Dmitry Khaykin, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager Deepon Nag, Portfolio Manager

