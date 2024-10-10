Continuing to broaden the scope of ETF coverage, today I would like to discuss the Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF (SMIG), a vehicle that offers an active take on SMID stocks, intricately blending quality
SMIG: Mostly Robust Performance And Convincing Factor Mix, Yet Expenses Are Too Burdensome
Summary
- SMIG leverages an active SMID echelon-focused equity strategy guided by the tenets of quality and dividend growth investing.
- SMIG has a minimalist, industrials-heavy portfolio with just 44 equity holdings, with most companies represented being large-caps.
- Quality-wise, it is meaningfully ahead of SCHM. There are benefits on the dividend factor front as well.
- Unfortunately, its hefty expense ratio of 60 bps and inability to beat the market proxied with IVV welcome a more skeptical view.
