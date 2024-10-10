The dollar is now on a firmer footing compared to a month ago. As illustrated in the chart below, the average USD two-year swap rate differential against other G10 currencies has rebounded as the anticipated 50bp Federal
Firmer Dollar Into U.S. Election Cliffhanger
Summary
- An improved rate advantage, Middle East tensions, and potential defensive positioning ahead of the US election, all suggest that the dollar can hang on to recent gains this month.
- Either way, after 5 November, the whole FX picture might change dramatically.
- EUR/USD may struggle to bounce back above 1.10 into 5 November, with risks skewed to the 1.08 area, as lower eurozone inflation should now prompt the ECB to cut rates in October.
