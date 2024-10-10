Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 10, 2024 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Greg Lemenchick - VP of IR
Russell Weiner - CEO
Sandeep Reddy - CFO
Conference Call Participants
David Tarantino - Baird
David Palmer - Evercore ISI
Brian Bittner - Oppenheimer
Dennis Geiger - UBS
John Ivankoe - JPMorgan
Peter Saleh - BTIG
Sara Senatore - Bank of America
Gregory Francfort - Guggenheim
Jon Tower - Citi
Danilo Gargiulo - Bernstein
Christine Cho - Goldman Sachs
Chris O'Cull - Stifel
Jim Salera - Stephens
Logan Reich - RBC Capital Markets
Alexander Slagle - Jefferies
Brian Mullan - Piper Sandler
Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays
Brian Harbour - Morgan Stanley
Andrew Strelzik - BMO Capital Markets
Jeffrey Farmer - Gordon Haskett
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Domino's Pizza's Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speaker's presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.
And now, I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Greg Lemenchick, Vice President, Invest Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Greg Lemenchick
Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our third quarter conference call. Today's call will begin with our Chief Executive Officer, Russell Weiner, followed by our Chief Financial Officer, Sandeep Reddy. The call will conclude with a Q&A session.
The forward-looking statements in this morning's earnings release and 10-Q, both of which are available on our IR website, also apply to our comments on the call today. Actual results or trends could differ materially from our forecast. For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. In addition, please refer to the 8-K earnings release to find disclosures and reconciliations of
- Read more current DPZ analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts