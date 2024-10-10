Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 10, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Greg Lemenchick - VP of IR

Russell Weiner - CEO

Sandeep Reddy - CFO

Conference Call Participants

David Tarantino - Baird

David Palmer - Evercore ISI

Brian Bittner - Oppenheimer

Dennis Geiger - UBS

John Ivankoe - JPMorgan

Peter Saleh - BTIG

Sara Senatore - Bank of America

Gregory Francfort - Guggenheim

Jon Tower - Citi

Danilo Gargiulo - Bernstein

Christine Cho - Goldman Sachs

Chris O'Cull - Stifel

Jim Salera - Stephens

Logan Reich - RBC Capital Markets

Alexander Slagle - Jefferies

Brian Mullan - Piper Sandler

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays

Brian Harbour - Morgan Stanley

Andrew Strelzik - BMO Capital Markets

Jeffrey Farmer - Gordon Haskett

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Domino's Pizza's Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speaker's presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.

And now, I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Greg Lemenchick, Vice President, Invest Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Greg Lemenchick

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our third quarter conference call. Today's call will begin with our Chief Executive Officer, Russell Weiner, followed by our Chief Financial Officer, Sandeep Reddy. The call will conclude with a Q&A session.

The forward-looking statements in this morning's earnings release and 10-Q, both of which are available on our IR website, also apply to our comments on the call today. Actual results or trends could differ materially from our forecast. For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. In addition, please refer to the 8-K earnings release to find disclosures and reconciliations of