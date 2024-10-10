Endeavour Silver Could Continue To Be Silver On Steroids

Summary

  • Silver futures have shown significant volatility, with historical monthly price variance over 25%, compared to gold's 10%, presenting speculative opportunities.
  • Gold's bull market since 1999 has seen record highs, while silver, trading around $31, has potential upside, especially for silver mining stocks like Endeavour Silver.
  • Silver's breakout above $30.35 in May 2024 and subsequent consolidation around $30 suggest bullish momentum, supported by increased industrial demand and a global silver deficit.
  • Endeavour Silver offers leveraged exposure to silver price movements with the potential for significant gains if silver prices continue to rise above $30 per ounce.
Historically, silver futures prices have been more volatile than gold futures prices. Monthly gold historical volatility is around 10%, while the monthly price variance in silver is just over 25%.

Gold and silver have long histories as means of exchange

Andrew Hecht is a 35-year Wall Street veteran covering commodities and precious metals.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis. The author is long silver.

