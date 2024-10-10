Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript October 10, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ed Richardson - CEO

Bob Ben - CFO

Greg Peloquin - GM, Power & Microwave Technologies Group, Green Energy Solutions

Wendy Diddell - COO & GM for Richardson Healthcare

Jens Ruppert - GM, Canvys

Conference Call Participants

Bobby Brooks - Northland

Anja Soderstrom - Sidoti

Andrew Rem - Odinson Partners

Ross Taylor - ARS Investment Partners

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Richardson Electronics Earnings Conference Call for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ed Richardson, CEO. Please go ahead.

Ed Richardson

Good morning and thank you all for joining Richardson Electronics conference call for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Joining me today are Bob Ben, Chief Financial Officer; Wendy Diddell, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager for Richardson Healthcare; Greg Peloquin, General Manager of our Power and Microwave Technologies Group, which includes Green Energy Solutions; and Jens Ruppert, General Manager of Canvys.

As a reminder, this call is being recorded and will be available for playback. I would also like to remind you that we're making forward-looking statements. They're based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Therefore, our actual results could be materially different. Please refer to our press release and SEC filings for an explanation of our risk factors.

I'm pleased to report that we had a solid start to fiscal year with net sales exceeding both our internal projections and exceeding our performance from the prior