The third quarter was a rather momentous one for economies and markets as disinflation continued in most developed economies, major Western developed central banks broadly embraced easing, and stocks had a strong quarter in many regions.
10 Things For Investors To Watch In Q4 2024
Summary
- A big economic concern is that an escalation in Middle East tensions could significantly increase the price of oil.
- After an extremely strong jobs report for September, there are renewed concerns about the US economy running too hot.
- I expect a number of major central banks to change their monetary policy more slowly than previously expected.
Kristina Hooper, CFP, CAIA, CIMA, ChFC, is Global Market Strategist at Invesco US. She earned a B.A. from Wellesley College, a J.D. from Pace Law and an M.B.A. in finance from NYU, where she was a teaching fellow in macroeconomics.