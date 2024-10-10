UDR: Well-Diversified REIT Trading At Fair Value
Summary
- UDR is a REIT with strong diversification among West Coast, Northeast/Mid-Atlantic, and Sunbelt markets and has demonstrated accretive management in capital allocation decisions.
- The TTM AFFO growth over the past six quarters has been insignificant, but the stock's price-to-AFFO ratio is slightly inferior to its five-year average, making it fairly valued.
- When combining the valuation with negative factors, such as higher leverage and lower quality than other multi-family REITs, the stock becomes a hold for now.
