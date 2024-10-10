KeyCorp Q3 Preview: Interest Rate Relief Mostly Priced In

Summary

  • KeyCorp will report third quarter earnings next week. Analysts expect the bank to post normalized EPS of $0.22 on $1.61 billion of revenue.
  • KeyCorp was stung quite badly in the last hiking cycle, with its net interest margin contracting and investment banking fees also declining sharply.
  • What hurt it on the way up can benefit it on the way down. KeyCorp's balance sheet and fee income mix leave it well-placed for the easing cycle.
  • While I expect that to result in strong revenue and earnings growth, this is mostly in the stock's valuation.
A KeyBank ATM in Denver, Colorado, USA

JHVEPhoto

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), the holding company for Cleveland-based KeyBank, reports third quarter financial results next week. KeyCorp initially struggled during the latest hiking cycle, underperforming regional bank peers as the Fed aggressively raised rates from near zero to over 5%:

