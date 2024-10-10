Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares have exploded higher over the last 12 months on the back of strong sales growth from the company's AI infrastructure offerings and the ongoing integration of recently-acquired VMware into financial results. Despite a fairly lofty
Broadcom: Buy This AI Cash Cow
Summary
- Broadcom stock has boomed more than 100% over the last 12 months.
- The increase in AI infrastructure build-outs has benefited the company's operating results.
- Revenue and earnings growth, strong free cash flow, best-in-class margins, and savvy management indicate further upside.
