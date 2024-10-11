The Fed And Federal Budget Extravagance: Interest Rate Cuts At Risk

Summary

  • The basic conclusions of current economic models show the likely path given a particular policy.
  • The outlook over the next couple of years, at least, is for continued high deficits.
  • It seems plausible that the Fed will look at data on inflation and employment in the coming months and decide to suspend interest rate cuts - and possibly push interest rates up again in 2025.
  • Price increases will be come first in sectors close to government stimulus, such as semiconductor fab construction.

The Federal Reserve began cutting interest rates in September 2024, and Fed leadership communicated that more cuts would be likely in the remainder of 2024 and into 2025. But at the same time, fiscal policy will almost certainly be very stimulative. Will

