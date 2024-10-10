Years Of Money Laundering Mismanagement Will Cost Toronto-Dominion Investors And Limit Growth
Summary
- Toronto-Dominion has seen years of AML-related investigations into its U.S. operations come to a head with a sizable settlement with regulatory authorities.
- The bank will be paying $3.09B in penalties, as well as operating under a consent order and asset cap that will meaningfully restrict its U.S. growth and increase operational costs.
- In addition to higher ongoing compliance costs, TD will be incurring costs for an asset reduction and balance sheet restructuring in its U.S. operations designed to maximize its operational flexibility.
- Operating restrictions come at a bad time, as TD will be limited in its ability to compete with other banks targeting the attractive growth markets of the Southeast U.S.
- Toronto-Dominion's shares have already been underperforming, but comparable consent orders have led to prolonged periods of underperformance, and it's hard to argue for owning the shares now.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JPM, FHN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.