Thanks for reading! We look for high quality stocks trading at attractive valuations in our Marketplace service entitled Cash Flow Compounders: The Best Stocks in the World. Our focus is high return on equity, high free cash flow stocks with a proven track record in compounding earnings at higher than market rates. There we provide in depth research, with 2-4 new, high quality ideas per month. Our ideas have earned returns well above benchmark levels over many years. Sign up for a free 2 week trial to get my latest ideas!

We first wrote up Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE: ELV ) for subscribers in June 2020. Since then, it has been up 17% a year, in line with the S&P 500 and almost double. We continue to like the name as Elevance operates a low-risk business

Thomas leads the investing group Cash Flow Compounders where, along with NJ Value Investor, he aim to find the best companies in the world that are trading at attractive valuations. Features of Learn more include: their exclusive portfolio of compounders, 2-4 in-depth new ideas a month, live chat, and direct access for questions. Learn more

Thomas Lott started as a portfolio manager at a hedge fund in 2003 and has worked as a financial professional for over 30 years. Thomas espouses Graham and Dodd/Buffett style investing, always on the lookout for high-quality equities at attractive valuations. He is a graduate of Vanderbilt University with an MBA from Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ELV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.



Long MOH, CI, UNH also as discussed

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.