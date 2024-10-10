Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call October 10, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Steven Hooser - Investor Relations

Craig White - President and Chief Executive Officer

Dan O'Keefe - Chief Financial Officer and Secretary

Heather Cobb - Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

Conference Call Participants

Paul Carter - Capstone Asset Management

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Educational Development Corporation's Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only-mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, October 10th, 2024.

Before beginning the call, we would like to remind you that some of the statements made today will be forward-looking and are protected under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to a variety of factors. We refer you to Educational Development Corporation's recent filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of the company's financial condition.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Steven Hooser. Please go ahead.

Steven Hooser

Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone for joining today for Educational Development Corporation's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. On the call with me today are Craig White, President and Chief Executive Officer; Heather Cobb, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer; and Dan O'Keefe, Chief Financial Officer.

After the market closed, the company issued a press release announcing its results for the fiscal second quarter and year-to-date results. The release will be available on the company's website at www.edcpub.com. As the operator mentioned, we will make forward-looking statements and I suggest that you take a look at our forward-looking documents.

With that, I'd now like to turn the call over