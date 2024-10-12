8 Dividend Stocks On My Buy List As Inflation Keeps Dropping

Oct. 12, 2024 8:05 AM ETO, ADC, XLI, AGG, VNQ, EPR, NETL, AMC, AAPL, SPG, CBL, AMH, ARE, ARTNA, EGP, PR, REXR, WTRG, AAPL:CA, VGSNX, VGSLX, VGSIX, ARTNB, BAC.PR.M, BAC.PR.S9 Comments
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Investing Group Leader
(24min)

Summary

  • Disinflationary trends persist, with CPI showing a steady decline, despite media drama over slightly higher-than-expected figures; energy stocks remain attractive for long-term investors.
  • Realty Income should consider breaking into smaller REITs for better growth.
  • Protectionist tariffs hurt US manufacturing, and labor shortages loom globally.
  • AI won't fully solve the labor shortage but will change job dynamics; movie theaters face a slow decline, impacting REITs like EPR Properties.
  • REITs are opportunistically valued after recent selloffs; I favor a select few right now for their strategic advantages and growth potential.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Yield Landlord get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

A hand dropping coins

Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Welcome back to my weekly dive into the economy, dividend stocks, and commercial real estate.

Rather than rehash what you already saw happen in the markets or be the zillionth article to regurgitate economic

If you want access to our entire Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Landlord.

We are the largest real estate investment community on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 400+ reviews:

For a Limited Time - You can join us at a deeply reduced rate!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
18.88K Followers

Austin Rogers is a REIT specialist with a professional background in commercial real estate. He writes about high-quality dividend growth stocks with the goal of generating the safest growing passive income stream possible. Since his ideal holding period is "lifelong," his focus is on portfolio income growth rather than total returns.

Austin is a contributing author for the investing group High Yield Landlord, one of the largest real estate investment communities on Seeking Alpha, with thousands of members. It offers exclusive research on the global REIT sector, multiple real money portfolios, an active chat room, and direct access to the analysts. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NETL, AMH, ARE, ARTNA, BEP, EGP, PR, REXR, WTRG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
O--
Realty Income Corporation
ADC--
Agree Realty Corporation
XLI--
The Industrial Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
AGG--
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
VNQ--
Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News