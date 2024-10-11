Informatica's Growth Slows And Valuation Remains Full

Oct. 11, 2024 3:51 AM ETInformatica Inc. (INFA) Stock
Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • Informatica's revenue growth is slowing, and earnings growth is stalling.
  • The enterprise data management market is expected to grow significantly, but INFA faces stiff competition.
  • Financial metrics show fluctuating earnings, high stock-based compensation, and a modest free cash flow net of SBC.
  • Until INFA completes its cloud transition and reignites growth, I remain neutral on the stock.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »

Taking on the late shift with true dedication

Jay Yuno

Investment Outlook

Informatica (NYSE:INFA) has produced moderate revenue growth, but earnings growth is stalling.

I previously wrote about INFA in October 2023 with a Hold outlook due to my concerns about full valuation.

I continue to have concerns

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.

Get started with a free trial!

This article was written by

Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
20.51K Followers

Donovan Jones is a research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs and public software companies.

He also leads the investing group IPO Edge, which offers actionable information on growth stocks through first-look S-1 filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INFA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INFA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INFA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News